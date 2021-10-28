bay area weather

More Rain Expected to Fall in the Bay Area Next Week

By Bay City News

More rain is expected to come to the Bay Area next week, but Halloween on Sunday should stay dry and the weather system will not be as disruptive as the "atmospheric river" that hit the region last weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are expecting rain to come Monday and Tuesday, but the amount will likely be just fractions of an inch in most places. In comparison, multiple Bay Area counties saw more than 10 inches of rainfall over 48 hours in the storm that arrived in the region last Sunday.

The weather service says next week's storm could bring swells that cause sneaker waves for northwest-facing beaches, and that more rain could come in the latter half of next week as well.

