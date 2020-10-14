More Santa Clara County Businesses Welcome Customers Indoors

Wednesday marked a momentous day for many Santa Clara County businesses as they were allowed to reopen indoor services for the first time in several months.

The next step in reopening came one day after the state moved the county to a less restrictive tier in its COVID-19reopening blueprint.

The Farmer's Union, a popular restaurant in San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose, was happy to finally reopen its 250-seat indoor facility.

"I think the indoor part will bring more families, more mom and dad and the kids kind of atmosphere," The Farmer's Union assistant general manager Elijah Raplee said.

Among the new health and safety changes in place, indoor dining groups can only consist of family members. Indoor worship services are limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Shopping malls are open, but common areas and food courts are not. Bars, pubs and breweries can now operates outdoors. Gyms have a 25% capacity cap. Retail stores and libraries are open without capacity limits, but family centers, museums and zoos have caps.

Health officials are reminding people to still wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

"If you have someone in your home or just loved ones in general that are part of that vulnerable population, please keep in mind that it is up to us to keep them safe," Indira Fonseca with the public health department said.