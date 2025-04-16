More testing needed to identify decapitated animals found at Fremont Amtrak station, police say

The Fremont Police Department said Tuesday that further investigation would be needed to identify two animals that were found decapitated on a bench at the Amtrak Fremont/Centerville train station.

The disturbing discovery was reported to the Fremont Police Department by Amtrak police at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

One animal was found on the bench, exposed, while another was found in a bag that was next to the bench. Both corpses were decapitated, and police described the animals' bodies as "eviscerated." Entrails were also found in another bag, according to police.

Police called a forensic veterinarian to try to identify what species of animals they were. The police department said that that analysis was inconclusive, and the remains would be sent to a specialized facility for DNA testing.

Police said they did not believe there was a threat to the community and further updates would be provided when more information was available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 and ask for Sgt. Ceniceros.

Anonymous tips can be texted to the number 888-777. Start the message with "Tip FremontPD," followed by the tip being shared. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.