More Text Messages Between Holmes, Balwani Come to Light in Latest Theranos Trial Hearing

More testimony and more text messages came to light Wednesday in the latest version of the Theranos trial.

The relationship between Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani, the company’s former chief operating officer, is something the lawyers have brought up several times, both when Holmes was on trial and now with Balwani.

This is likely to establish that they were in tandem when it came to what the goals of Theranos were, and ultimately its failures.

Along with more text messages establishing that relationship, the courtroom heard a lot more of the early ideas the company had back when it was a startup.

"When a case becomes far more than a legal case, far more than a criminal case, but becomes part of the culture, which is what Theranos has become, it's truly impossible for the jury to avoid it, but it's truly important for the jury to stay away from it as much as possible," said Aron Solomon, legal analyst for Esquire Digital.

Now that there are podcasts, movies, books and news focusing on the company, it’s important the jurors don’t pay attention to any of it.

