Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival Postponed

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The popular Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival is being postponed.

The festival was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, but is now pushed back for 2024.

Organizers said a security company they booked terminated the contract and do not have enough time to find another company to support the large festival.

A smaller benefit concert will now be held instead at 4:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Morgan Hill Amphitheater.

