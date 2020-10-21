Morgan Hill Police Bust Pair in Alleged Gun Trafficking for Stockton Street Gangs

Morgan Hill police last month arrested two men with known gang affiliations and seized 21 illegal guns in the process, the police department said in a release Wednesday.

Operating on a tip from a San Joaquin County gang task force, Morgan Hill officers on Sept. 26 located Anthony Comans, 30, and Kwabena Twumasi, 35, both of Arizona, as they were exiting their 2015 Cadillac Escalade and approaching the lobby of a La Quinta Inn on Condit Road, police said.

The men were detained without incident, and a search of their vehicle garnered 21 firearms, some of which were illegally altered to fully automatic, police said.

Comans and Twumasi were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for their roles in illegal possession and trafficking of firearms, police said.

The arrests were a result of a joint investigation including the Stockton Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit, the California Department of Justice and the California Highway Patrol Special Operations Unit. In conjunction with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the task force was investigating criminal activities involving a number of known Stockton street gangs, police said.

The task force was launched because of increased violent crime involving members of the Asian Boyz, Muddy Boyz Crips, Lil Ruthless Criminals Comstocc Crips, Loctown Crips, and Asian Crip criminal street gangs in the city of Stockton, police said, and Comans and Twumasi were believed to be working with those gangs.