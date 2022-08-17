Morgan Hill Police Release Image of Vehicle Suspected in 2021 Homicide

Police in Morgan Hill this week released surveillance camera images of a vehicle suspected of being connected to a fatal shooting in the city more than a year ago.

Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed July 20, 2021, as he was walked south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, police said.

The investigation found that Cossio may have been in a verbal confrontation on Ciolino Avenue just before the shooting, but no suspects have been identified.

Police released a photo of a white Nissan Sentra suspected of being connected to the shooting, last seen driving west on Spring Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle should contact Detective Adrian Sapien at 669-253-4995 or email at Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov. Tips can be provided anonymously on the Morgan Hill Crime Stoppers web page or by calling 800-222-TIPS.