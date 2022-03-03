Morgan Hill Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Abusing 18-Month-Old Child

A 45-year-old Morgan Hill resident has been arrested on suspicion of abusing an 18-month-old child, police said Thursday.

Amy Christine Jones faces charges of child abuse with great bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child, police said. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police said officers responded to the 500 block of E. Central Avenue on Feb. 25 to investigate a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old child.

Arriving officers found the child and discovered that they were unconscious and had shallow breathing, police said. They also noticed that the child had visible injuries on "several" parts of their body.

Police said the child was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where medical personnel discovered that the child had sustained a brain hemorrhage.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sara Alanis at 669-253-4957 or email Sara.Alanis@morganhill.ca.gov.