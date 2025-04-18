Morgan Hill

Police shoot and injure suspect at Safeway in Morgan Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police in Morgan Hill shot and wounded a person Friday morning at a Safeway supermarket, authorities confirmed.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the Safeway store off East Dunne Avenue, just west of Highway 101, on reports of a disturbance, police said.

When officers arrived, they contacted a suspect they identified as Shaun Hillman, 40, of Van Nuys, police said. Officers subsequently found a victim who had been attacked and injured by Hillman.

Hillman’s subsequent actions caused officers to shoot him, police said. Hillman was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for his wounds, which were not considered to be life threatening.

No officers were injured, police said. The assault victim was treated at a hospital for unknown injuries.

Hillman was arrested on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the incident or similar cases should contact Detective Adrian Sapien at: (669) 253-4995 or email at Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.

