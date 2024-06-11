San Francisco streets named among most beautiful in the world in new ranking

Not one, but two streets in San Francisco were named in a recent ranking from Architectural Digest listing the "most beautiful streets in the world."

The popular publication listed 71 locations, with Lombard and Steiner streets making the cut.

Here's a look at what Architectural Digest said about Lombard Street:

"San Francisco's Lombard Street has become one of the city's most visited sites. Tourists often gather to watch as drivers make their way through the hairpin turns. Completed in 1922, the street was designed to slow cars down on its steep hill. Drivers are advised to proceed at 5 mph."

In an aerial view, a cable car passes Lombard Street on April 23, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

And here's what Architectural Digest said about Steiner Street:

"Made famous in such movies as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995), a row of houses on Steiner Street near Alamo Square in San Francisco have become a historic landmark, attracting thousands of tourists each year. The Victorian and Edwardian-styled homes are beautifully painted in various pastel colors."

Getty The iconic painted ladies houses with San Francisco downtown skyline in the distance. (Photo by Getty Images)

Topping the Architectural Digest ranking were streets in Colmar, France; Brienz, Switzerland; Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain; Águeda, Portugal; and Brooklyn, New York.