San Francisco

San Francisco streets named among most beautiful in the world in new ranking

The popular publication named the "71 Most Beautiful Streets in the World," with San Francisco's Lombard and Steiner streets making the cut

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty

Not one, but two streets in San Francisco were named in a recent ranking from Architectural Digest listing the "most beautiful streets in the world."

The popular publication listed 71 locations, with Lombard and Steiner streets making the cut.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here's a look at what Architectural Digest said about Lombard Street:

"San Francisco's Lombard Street has become one of the city's most visited sites. Tourists often gather to watch as drivers make their way through the hairpin turns. Completed in 1922, the street was designed to slow cars down on its steep hill. Drivers are advised to proceed at 5 mph."

In an aerial view, a cable car passes Lombard Street on April 23, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

And here's what Architectural Digest said about Steiner Street:

"Made famous in such movies as Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) and television shows like Full House (1987-1995), a row of houses on Steiner Street near Alamo Square in San Francisco have become a historic landmark, attracting thousands of tourists each year. The Victorian and Edwardian-styled homes are beautifully painted in various pastel colors."

The iconic painted ladies houses with San Francisco downtown skyline in the distance
Getty
The iconic painted ladies houses with San Francisco downtown skyline in the distance. (Photo by Getty Images)

Topping the Architectural Digest ranking were streets in Colmar, France; Brienz, Switzerland; Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain; Águeda, Portugal; and Brooklyn, New York.

San Francisco Jun 7

'Full House' home in San Francisco up for sale for $6.5 million

San Francisco Jun 5

Pacific Heights mansion going for $38 million is San Francisco's most expensive home on the market

Real Estate Jun 29, 2023

Bay Area home designed as a replica of the White House hits real estate market for $38.9M. Here's a look inside

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us