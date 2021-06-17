Mother Arrested in San Bruno After Suspected DUI Crash Injures Her Two Kids

San Bruno police arrested a 25-year-old Hayward mother on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after a solo car crash on June 9 injured her two children who were passengers in the car.

Police did not release the name of the suspect but said she also is suspected of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, child endangerment and resisting officers with violence.

Officers came upon the crash at 7:57 p.m., shortly after it occurred in the area of Sneath Lane and National Avenue in San Bruno. They found a vehicle that had struck a light pole and two children inside the car with visible moderate injuries, police said.

The children had not been properly secured in car seats, police said.

Officers determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol, and during their investigation, she assaulted officers by spitting, kicking and biting at them, police said.

Anyone with any information related to the crash should contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.