Mother, child injured in hit-and-run collision in San Francisco

San Francisco police are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a mother and her child while they were riding a bicycle Saturday evening.

The collision happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of 31st Avenue and Clement Street in the city's Richmond District, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The mother and child were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver fled the scene after the collision. Police did not share any information about the suspect or the car they were driving.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.