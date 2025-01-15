Mother, daughter displaced by SoCal fire find new home in Bay Area

A mother and her daughter were forced to evacuate their home due to the fires in Southern California. Now, they’re finding normalcy in the Bay Area.

Tanya Paz and her daughter, Cementine Goldstein had no idea early dismissal from school last Tuesday would be the last they’d see clementine’s school in a while.

"Her school closed early," Paz said. "We had emergency pickup due to the high winds."

Later that evening, the Eaton Fire had sparked to the north of them and by Wednesday morning, they learned the fire was rapidly expanding into the Southern California community of Altadena.

Clementine recalls the sky looked different that day.

“When I woke up, it was yellow instead of a regular color,” she said.

They were forced to leave their home in Altadena.

“We were just outside the formal evacuation zone, however, police officers were evacuating our area,” Paz said.

“The fire in Los Angeles and the police came. And called mommy for a long time and it said to go,” Clementine said.

They spent the next few days waiting for updates. On Saturday, they learned Clementine’s school was safe with little damage. But heading back to class, wasn’t going to be easy.

"We understood it was going to be a big complex process to reopen," Paz said.

That’s when Paz decided to contact family and friends in the Bay Area and head up north. They reached out to Alta Vista School, a San Francisco-based school that specializes in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The school’s team was excited to answer the call.

"At the moment, when there’s so much uncertainty, we want to be able to help like many other schools, we want to be able to do that," said Rob Cousins with Alta Vista School

A couple days later, Clementine stepped foot into her new kindergarten class.

“When we got there, she had a chair with her name on it, a cubby with her name on it and it was all just ready for her,” Paz said.

Clementine seems to fit right in. Paz said that she is extremely grateful.

“I think just being able to provide normalcy, school and routine and not in our hometown is kind of an incredible thing that Alta Vista has helped us with,” she said.

United Teachers Los Angeles told the Los Angeles Times about 150 school employees it represents have lost their homes and 550 are displaced. Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced measures to help schools recover and maintain funding.