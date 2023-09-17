Mother of 2 killed by stray bullet inside Oakland home

Police are investigating after a mother of two was killed by a stray bullet inside her home in Oakland Friday night.

The incident happened on 38th Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard.

Oakland police said the victim was transported to the hospital where she died.

Oakland city councilmember Janani Ramachandran, who represents the Laurel District, said the woman was a mother of two young children.

Ramachandran added that she's worried about the lasting effect of Oakland’s spike in violent crime.

“I’m absolutely horrified,” she said. “Right now, we’re experiencing crime in every part of Oakland. And people are feeling unsafe, going out and about, being on the streets. What happened Friday night, I worry people are going to fear being in their own home.”

At least 89 people have been killed in Oakland this year, putting the city on pace to exceed the 113 homicides last year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Oakland police or leave a tip.