Mother of 8 shot, killed following confrontation in Oakland

A 33-year-old mother of eight is shot and killed after confronting drug dealers in an Oakland neighborhood.

The incident happened last week on Hilton Street in Oakland.

Blanca Velasco recounted the fateful day when her daughter, Maria Ramos was shot and killed near her home.

“I just saw all the blood coming out and I said, 'Breathe! you know, we still need you, you have eight kids, they still need you,'” she said.

According to Velasco, Ramos was visiting her from Los Angeles with her eight children, who are between the ages of 1 to 15. She just started to breathing slowly, she did it like five times and that’s when police showed up.

Velasco said Ramos was killed after they followed a car of individuals, who allegedly just sold marijuana vapes to two of her grandchildren.

They found the car double parked on the street. When Ramos got out to confront the suspects, things took a deadly turn.

“I just kind of saw her taking off and then I just heard the bang…hit the gas….I saw my daughter going down, but I thought she was taking cover,” Velasco said.

Oakland police said that Ramos was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Police currently have multiple people in custody connected to the homicide.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Velasco said she was making plans to move in with her daughter and her grandchildren. Knowing this is no longer a reality is too much for her to bare.

“I know she wanted to keep on living. I know she tried,” she said.