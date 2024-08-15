Oakland

Mother of 8 shot, killed following confrontation in Oakland

By Pete Suratos

A 33-year-old mother of eight is shot and killed after confronting drug dealers in an Oakland neighborhood.

The incident happened last week on Hilton Street in Oakland.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Blanca Velasco recounted the fateful day when her daughter, Maria Ramos was shot and killed near her home.

“I just saw all the blood coming out and I said, 'Breathe! you know, we still need you, you have eight kids, they still need you,'” she said.

According to Velasco, Ramos was visiting her from Los Angeles with her eight children, who are between the ages of 1 to 15. She just started to breathing slowly, she did it like five times and that’s when police showed up.

Oakland 6 hours ago

Oakland police union claims city tried to go after slain officer's widow for overpayment

Oakland Aug 13

Oakland dance studio targeted by thieves

Velasco said Ramos was killed after they followed a car of individuals, who allegedly just sold marijuana vapes to two of her grandchildren.

They found the car double parked on the street. When Ramos got out to confront the suspects, things took a deadly turn.

“I just kind of saw her taking off and then I just heard the bang…hit the gas….I saw my daughter going down, but I thought she was taking cover,” Velasco said.

Oakland police said that Ramos was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Police currently have multiple people in custody connected to the homicide.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Velasco said she was making plans to move in with her daughter and her grandchildren. Knowing this is no longer a reality is too much for her to bare.

“I know she wanted to keep on living. I know she tried,” she said.

This article tagged under:

OaklandCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us