Oakley

Mother of teen killed at Oakley house party wants answers

By NBC Bay Area staff

The mother of Ke’Marion Tucker, who was killed at an Oakley house party, demanded answers from police Friday night after investigators released the man arrested on suspicion of the shooting.

Camry Threatt and other family members expressed their frustration outside of the Oakley Police Department, with Threatt saying she would continue to speak out. 

“I want the Oakley Police Department to treat this case as if it was their own child,” Threatt said. “I don’t want the calls and condolences. I want the work done. My son deserves justice.”

Tucker was shot and killed at a house party on Oct. 21, in a shooting that also left three other teens wounded. 

Oakley police arrested an 18-year-old Antioch resident in connection with the shooting Wednesday. But on Friday, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard put out a statement which said the suspect would “be released from custody later today pending further developments in our investigation.” 

Beard added that such a development was, “always considered to be a possibility in major cases like ours where there are large amounts of evidence to process and sort through.”

Friends and family also gathered at Liberty High School Friday night to remember the life of 16-year-old Tucker.

This article tagged under:

Oakley
