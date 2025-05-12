Motorcyclist dies in collision on I-880 in Oakland

A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP received a call at 4:40 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on southbound I-880 near Hegenberger Road.

First responders arrived and declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

As of 6 p.m., lanes 3 and 4 were closed on I-880 south and CHP does not know when they will open, a spokesperson said.

The collision is still under investigation and CHP does not know at this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.