A motorcyclist died Wednesday after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in San Jose, police said.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

