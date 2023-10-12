San Jose

Motorcyclist dies in San Jose crash

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A male motorcyclist died due to a traffic collision in San Jose's Oak Canyon neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred in the area of Camden Avenue and Canna Lane around 11:15 p.m., the San Jose Police Department said on social media.

The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene, according to police. There were no further details about the crash or the rider immediately available.

This is the 40th fatal collision, and the 41st traffic death of 2023 in San Jose, police said.

