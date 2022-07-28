Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Car in San Jose: Police

A motorcyclist died Thursday after colliding with a car in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive, according to police.

Police said the driver of a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood to westbound Curtner when she collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Curtner.

The motorcyclist, a man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said. His identity will be released following notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Aldinger with the police department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.