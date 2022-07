A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening on westbound Highway 24 when the motorcycle went off the right shoulder of the freeway near Orinda and went down an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol responded at 5:52 p.m. to reports of a speeding motorcycle crashing east of the Caldecott Tunnel, with an SUV possibly being involved. The CHP closed the freeway until 6:19 p.m.

The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.