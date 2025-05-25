Motorcyclist hurt, police looking for suspect in San Jose hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a driver after a motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Boulevard and Balbach Street.

Police said they responded to find the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the intersection with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

A witness told NBC Bay Area that the driver of a silver Ford sedan ran a red light and hit the motorcyclist. They added the driver drove another block, parked the car and ran away.

The incident is under investigation.