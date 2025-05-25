San Jose

Motorcyclist hurt, police looking for suspect in San Jose hit-and-run crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a driver after a motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Boulevard and Balbach Street.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said they responded to find the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the intersection with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

A witness told NBC Bay Area that the driver of a silver Ford sedan ran a red light and hit the motorcyclist. They added the driver drove another block, parked the car and ran away.

The incident is under investigation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us