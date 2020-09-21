fatal crash

Motorcyclist Killed After Crash Ejects Him Off San Mateo Bridge

Two others injured when motorcyclists collide with disabled vehicle on span

One motorcyclist was killed after being thrown from the San Mateo Bridge, and two others were seriously injured Sunday morning when their motorcycles struck a disabled car in the slow lane on the high-rise portion of the span, the California Highway Patrol said.

A BMW sedan had stalled in the slow lane of westbound Highway 92 on the high-rise section of the bridge off Foster City shortly before 10 a.m. when a group of motorcyclists came upon the BMW, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

While most of the motorcycles changed lanes and went around the disabled vehicle, two struck the car from the rear. The rider of one motorcycle was thrown off the bridge and into San Francisco Bay, Montiel said; the body was later recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard, he said.

The motorcyclist who died was identified as 34-year-old Kyle Davis of Sacramento, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office said Sunday night.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were taken to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The driver and passenger of the BMW had previously left their vehicle, walking west on the bridge, the CHP said.

It was unknown Sunday night whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision, Montiel said. Witnesses are asked to contact CHP Officer David Tran at (650) 369-6261.

