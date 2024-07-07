Oakland

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-580 in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 580 in Oakland early Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the crash scene.

It was not made known how many vehicles were involved, but CHP said the motorcycle was hit by a least one car, causing the rider to be thrown off.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. CHP added an ambulance that responded to the scene was hit by a car, but no one inside the ambulance was hurt.

