Motorist Dies in Hit-And-Run on Hwy 101 in San Jose

A motorist who left his car following a crash early Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose was fatally hit by another vehicle that fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2010 Honda Accord northbound on the freeway near Trimble Road shortly after 1 a.m. when the car spun out of control and hit the center median, coming to rest in the second lane, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The driver got out of the Honda and was hit by a passing vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes Benz C-Class, which fled after the collision. The driver of that car was being sought and the collision is under investigation, Lee said. The name of the motorist who died has not been released.

Three other cars collided with the Honda, but no other injuries were reported. All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed after the crash and reopened about 3:40 a.m.

Another person died early Sunday in Milpitas after reportedly jumping in front of a tractor-trailer truck that was headed southbound on Interstate Highway 880 near State Route 37, Lee said. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed following the collision and reopened about 4 a.m.

