bay area weather

Mount Umunhum faulty radar may be to blame for weather apps not working

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

A faulty radar in the Santa Cruz Mountains may be to blame for weather apps not working right over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said its large radar high atop Mount Umunhum is down and is working to get a replacement part to fix it before incoming rain expected this week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It allows us to see the structure of the storm, what’s actually happening, how fast the winds are in there, and if there’s any hail or snow," said Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It really gives us that 3D picture of the storm that we’re a little bit handicapped when we don’t have."

Flynn said the radar is critical for information needed to send alerts to your phone, like a warning of flooding or thunderstorms.

Some weather apps may have not shown any rain over the weekend since the radar's part went down on Saturday.

"A lot of people noticed, ‘Hey, it’s raining. I looked at my weather app and it doesn’t look like it should be raining.’ So unfortunately, there’s a big hole along the Bay Area coastline when that radar goes down," Flynn said.

But the phone systems are also down at the regional site.

Meteorologists said the recent federal cuts or spending freezes are not to blame for the radar issue or its repair.

Flynn stresses they are not completely in the dark and still have satellite images to track cloud cover.

The NWS hopes to have the part needed to fix the radar by Monday or Tuesday. The radar should be scanning again before a new round of rain is expected to start falling in the region on Wednesday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"There are some stronger bands of rain coming, especially for areas south of San Jose Wednesday, so we’re hopeful to have the radar up and running before then," Flynn said.

wildfires Mar 3

Crews battle wildfires in North and South Carolina amid dry conditions and gusty winds

US Government Mar 2

Bay Area experts say National Weather Service, NOAA cuts undermine science

Tornadoes Feb 14

NWS confirms rare California tornado damaged Oxnard mobile home park

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherSanta Cruz Mountains
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us