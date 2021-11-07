San Mateo

Mountain Lion Bounding Across SR92 Hit by Police Patrol Car in San Mateo

By Bay City News

(Photo courtesy National Park Service)

A police patrol vehicle hit a mountain lion that was bounding across lanes of State Route 92 in San Mateo late Saturday, authorities said.

An officer on patrol was headed eastbound on the highway and had just passed the Hillsdale Boulevard exit about 10:25 p.m. when he spotted the big cat running across lanes from left to right, according to San Mateo police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer applied his brakes but collided with the mountain lion, police said. When the officer returned to the area, the animal was gone.

The officer wasn't hurt but the impact left the patrol vehicle damaged, with patches of animal hair, according to a release from police.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateomountain lion
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us