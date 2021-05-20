Mountain Lion Captured in San Francisco Taken to Oakland Zoo to Be Examined

A mountain lion that was captured in a San Francisco neighborhood late Wednesday night was transported to the Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital to be examined, according to the zoo.

The zoo said the 2-year-old male is healthy, but veterinary hospital staff will still perform an exam, test his blood and give him some vaccines. Once he receives a "clean bill of health," he will be released "in a safe location," the zoo said.

This is the mountain lion that was spotted & sedated in #SanFrancisco last night. He’s now at @oakzoo where zoo vets have examined him & are getting hair & DNA samples. Zoo spokesperson says he is “agitated.” Video credit: @oakzoo @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/k2rRI7BI7R — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 20, 2021

The big cat was removed from a tree in the Bernal Heights neighborhood Wednesday night, just a day after being seen on surveillance video strolling through the area.

Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to tranquilize and safely remove the mountain lion from the tree just before midnight.