Mountain Lion Inside Classroom at Pescadero High School: San Mateo Sheriff

A mountain lion is currently being contained inside a classroom at Pescadero High School, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

All students and staff are safe, and there is no immediate threat, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the big cat entered the grounds of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, located right next to the high school. Staff and deputies were able to isolate the animal inside a classroom.

Wildlife officials have been notified and are working on a plan to safely remove the animal from the campus.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

