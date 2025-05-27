Mountain lion spotted in front yard of Fairfield home

A resident in Fairfield early Monday morning had a large four-legged visitor in their front yard. And it wasn't a golden retriever.

Police released two photos of what appeared to be a mountain lion taking a stroll. It got close enough to the porch to activate motion-sensor lights and a camera, which shot a couple frames of the animal as it appeared to be headed away from the house on Orchid Street around 2 a.m.

Police said there's no reason for nearby residents to panic, but that they shouldn't put cat food out either. Officers notified local animal control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Police said residents should keep pets indoors and refrain from chasing, taking photos, or otherwise antagonizing the animal if spotted.

Police also said there's a strong likelihood the cat will, or has already, returned to the hills from whence it came.

Officers said people should only call police if they see the animal and there is a safety concern regarding its behavior.