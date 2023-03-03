half moon bay

Mountain Lion Spotted Near Downtown Half Moon Bay

Hatch Elementary School was ordered to shelter in place as a precaution

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

A mountain lion was spotted Friday near downtown Half Moon Bay.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office received a report of a mountain lion seen in the morning walking down First Street toward Grove Street. Responding deputies searched the area, but did not locate the big cat.

Students at Hatch Elementary School sheltered in place as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene and after an investigation determined the mountain lion was no longer in the area. The animal was last seen walking toward the trees and brush, presumably back to where it lives, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who comes across a mountain lion should maintain their distance and call 911 immediately, the sheriffs office said.

