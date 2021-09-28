Mountain Lion Spotted in Backyard of Daly City Home: Police

Daly City police reported Tuesday morning a possible mountain lion in the backyard of a home, but during a search by wildlife officials, no large cats were found.

The Police Department reported shortly after 7 a.m. that the animal was in the yard of a home in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and cleared the scene after searching the area, police said.

The cougar apparently slipped away from the yard, police said, adding that people in the area should still be on alert.