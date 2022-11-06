Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police

San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday a resident of the 100 block of Aragon Ave. reportedly saw a mountain lion jump into his backyard, seize a chicken, and flee.

Police say there is no security camera footage or photos from either sighting.

There have been three mountain lion sightings in San Mateo in the past nine days. On Oct. 28, a mountain lion was spotted jumping into a backyard on Dalehurst Ct. before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the lion walking around.

Authorities say mountain lions occasionally wander into urban environments and will return to their natural habitat on their own. If someone sees a mountain lion, it's best to report it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife so they have a complete list of sightings and can determine if intervention is needed.

Officials also recommend keeping pets and animals indoors, especially late at night. Do not approach or otherwise attempt to interact with or capture the mountain lion. If someone does come across a mountain lion, they should not run, but rather face the animal, stand upright, wave their arms, and make noise to scare the animal off.

They also suggest installing motion-sensitive lighting around the house, trimming brush to reduce hiding places and always to practice situational awareness.