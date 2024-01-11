Mountain View

Four arrested in connection to Mountain View Christmas Day shooting and robbery

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

police generic3
NBC

Mountain View police have arrested four people allegedly connected to a Christmas Day shooting and robbery.

Police said that on Dec. 25, four males robbed a 7-11 on 1905 Latham St., during which a necklace was stolen. There was a shooting later that day in the 900 Block of Clark Avenue that injured a six-year-old child, allegedly involving the same suspects.

Police on Wednesday arrested Tristen Villanueva, an 18-year-old Mountain View resident, on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, conspiracy, and gang enhancement.

They also arrested 20-year-old Gilbert Murillo of Mountain View on suspicion of conspiracy and gang enhancement, and two male juveniles from Mountain View on suspicion of conspiracy and gang enhancement. One of the juveniles faces additional charges for a probation violation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mountain View Jan 5

Mountain View police arrest woman who allegedly crashed into ex's car and ran him over

Mountain View Jan 4

Mountain View Fire Department using new technology to safely battle electric vehicle fires

Mountain View Dec 27, 2023

6-year-old boy injured in Christmas night shooting in Mountain View

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

Spanish-speaking individuals can reach out to Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 650-903-6618.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us