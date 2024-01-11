Four arrested in connection to Mountain View Christmas Day shooting and robbery

Mountain View police have arrested four people allegedly connected to a Christmas Day shooting and robbery.

Police said that on Dec. 25, four males robbed a 7-11 on 1905 Latham St., during which a necklace was stolen. There was a shooting later that day in the 900 Block of Clark Avenue that injured a six-year-old child, allegedly involving the same suspects.

Police on Wednesday arrested Tristen Villanueva, an 18-year-old Mountain View resident, on suspicion of robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, conspiracy, and gang enhancement.

They also arrested 20-year-old Gilbert Murillo of Mountain View on suspicion of conspiracy and gang enhancement, and two male juveniles from Mountain View on suspicion of conspiracy and gang enhancement. One of the juveniles faces additional charges for a probation violation.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

Spanish-speaking individuals can reach out to Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 650-903-6618.