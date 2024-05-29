Mountain View

Mountain View City Council debates installing automatic license plate readers

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mountain View City Council debated whether or not to install automatic license plate readers in the city on Tuesday night. 

If the council approves them, Mountain View would be the latest city to install these readers — several neighboring cities have already started using them. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

But there are some concerns. NBC Bay Area spoke with some residents who have mixed feelings. Some say they’re for them, while others are skeptical about what law enforcement will use them for. 

San Francisco Mar 20

San Francisco begins to roll out new automated license plate readers to help fight crime

San Francisco Jan 12

Installation of 400 automated license plate readers in SF could begin soon

“It is a good idea in the sense of it’ll improve detection and probably tracing,” said city resident Sunil Singh. “But at the same time, a little hesitant it’ll get used for all kinds of small things. Like you’re living in your residential area, you take a left turn when there's nobody there and you could get a ticket.”

Those license plate readers capture a still image of the back of each passing car on the street. That license plate is then compared with information on the national crime information center and provides immediate alerts. 

Law enforcement say the system is used for amber alerts, auto thefts, mail and package theft investigations, hit and run investigations, and if a car is found at numerous crime scenes. 

Some of the concerns addressed in a presentation given by police at the meeting: it will not be used for facial recognition, immigration enforcement, out-of-state investigation or traffic citations. 

Officer said the data is about vehicles and their locations, not people. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us