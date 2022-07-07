9-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Mountain View Pool

A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a Mountain View apartment complex pool, police said.

The apparent drowning was reported by a caller about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way.

While emergency crews were en route, dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the caller. Life-saving efforts were continued when crews arrived and the boy was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate what led to the boy's death.

"I am devastated about this case," said Police Chief Chris Hsiung. "We are all thinking about the family tonight."

No other information about the incident was immediately available.