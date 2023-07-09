Mountain View

Mountain View model train featured in convention

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are model trains and then, there are garden model railroads worthy of their own convention.

One of the intricate models featured in this year’s National Garden Railroad Convention is in Mountain View. It takes up one third of a backyard there.

The creator, Robert Ronconi, has spent countless hours creating the elaborate scenes.

Much of the 1950’s style model reflects Ronconi’s own youth. Like the movie theater where he grew up, his childhood church and the house where he proposed to his wife and raised his children.

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
