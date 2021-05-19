Mountain View

Mountain View Officer Saves Injured Man from Roadway After Fiery Crash

By Stephen Ellison

Mountain View PD

A Mountain View police officer is being lauded for his quick action in saving a driver from further injuries after a fiery solo vehicle crash last week.

At about 3:30 a.m. May 13, officers responded to a call about a solo vehicle crash on Central Expressway at Ravendale, where the car was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

When he arrived at the scene, Officer Herbeck saw a man lying in the road as other cars drove nearby, and he jumped the center divide to pull the injured man onto the shoulder of Central Expressway, police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old Arizona resident, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, and the cause is under investigation.

