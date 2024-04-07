Mountain View

Mountain View police say 2 missing boys have been found

By Bay City News

Mountain View police said Sunday morning the two boys who went missing Saturday have been located and are safe. 

CHP had previously issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Daniel Wu, 9, and David Wu, 4, who were last seen before the advisory at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Mountain View. 

Taylor Wu, 38, allegedly took the boys while using a blue 2018 Ford Escape with license plate from Missouri. 

Police said Taylor Wu was also located safely, though they didn't offer additional details.  

