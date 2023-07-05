Mountain View

Mountain View police look to stop auto thefts in the city

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a big problem in big cities Like San Francisco and Oakland. But now, car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Mountain View.

Mountain view police said they have gotten reports of more than 100 auto burglaries in just the past three months.

Not only that, officers have responded to dozens of reports of stolen catalytic converters and stolen vehicles too.

In the video above, Emma Goss spoke to police about the growing problem and what they’re doing to stop it.

This article tagged under:

Mountain View
