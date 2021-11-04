Mountain View School Closes After Potential Threat to Students, Staff: Police

An elementary school in Mountain View is closed Thursday because of a potential threat targeting students and staff, police said.

The Mountain View Whisman School District contacted Mountain View police early Thursday morning about a threat regarding Bubb Elementary School on Hans Avenue.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the threat but said school administrators ultimately decided to close the campus for the day out of an abundance of caution.

The department said officers will have an increased presence at Bubb Elementary and other schools in the city Thursday. No other details about the case were immediately available.