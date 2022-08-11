Mountain View Police Seek Help in Search for Stolen French Bulldog Puppies

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding three stolen French bulldog puppies.

The puppies were taken from a home along the 800 block of El Camino Real, police said. Two were taken from the backyard while the third was taken from inside the home when someone broke in.

"French bulldogs are incredibly expensive pets and given the propensity of news over the last several months of several high-profile thefts, we are asking our community for help in identifying the suspects and finding the puppies so we can bring them home safe," police said in a statement.

Three French Bulldog puppies have been stolen from a Mountain View home in recent weeks -- can you help us find them?



More on the case here: https://t.co/1a6Rbh88GT pic.twitter.com/KAtlyOLAQv — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) August 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators have spent the past several weeks searching for the dogs but have come up empty, prompting police to ask for the public's assistance.

Police said they have little information about the suspects but did share that two men allegedly approached a neighbor recently and asked about their dog, which is also a French bulldog. The neighbor found that behavior to be odd and called police.

The two men were described as being 25 to 30 years old. One of them had an unknown tattoo on his upper right shoulder and braces, according to police.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact Detective Javier Chavez at Javier.chavez@mountainview.gov.