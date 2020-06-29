reopening the bay area

Muir Woods Reopens to Visitors After 4-Month Closure

By Joe Rosato Jr.

Visitors take in the giant coastal redwoods in Muir Woods.
Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area

Muir Woods, one of the Bay Area's most prolific nature spots, reopened to visitors on Monday — albeit with some changes — after shuttering its gates four months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A steady stream of visitors greeted the giant coastal redwoods on day one, walking the plank pathways to once again take in some of nature's finest works.  

"I feel it’s like coming up for a breath of air after a long time," said Pete Yaroschuk, who was visiting the park from San Francisco with his son Liam. 

coronavirus 58 mins ago

Newsom: Further Restrictions Possible If Virus Threat Rises

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2 hours ago

CDC Says ‘Way Too Much Virus' in US to Control Pandemic as Cases Surge

The National Park Service moved forward with its reopening plans even though Marin County has pulled back on some business reopenings following a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Park Spokesman Charlie Strickfaden said the park is making a number of changes to protect parkgoers. Visitors were required to wear masks and some paths were now "one way." Docent tours were on temporary hiatus and so were shuttle busses. Advanced reservations were required and Strickfaden said the National Park Service was limiting the number of visitors at any one time. 

"Normally on a busy day we might have 5,000 visitors," Stirckfaden said. "So, we have sort of reduced that down to about 2,000." 

The reduction in visitors seemed evident on trails, which were normally filled with people. 

Visitors take in the giant coastal redwoods in Muir Woods, which reopened on Monday after being closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"There would be hundreds of people on this road right now," observed Liam Yaroschuk. 

Instead, visitors could easily social distance from one another, while getting up close and personal to some of the tallest trees on the planet. 

"It’s an escape from what’s going on out in the world," said visitor Barbi Martinez. "But it’s also a reminder that there’s beauty." 

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusMuir Woods National MonumentMuir Woods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us