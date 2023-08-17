Firefighters contain multi-alarm blaze in Vallejo

Firefighters appear to have contained a structure fire reported Thursday afternoon in Vallejo.

The blaze was reported in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street. Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger at 2:13 p.m. showed firefighters mopping up the scene.

Crews could be seen among several burned-out cars in what appears to be parking lot, spraying water into what remained.

E79 on scene of a multi alarm commercial fire in #Vallejo. — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) August 17, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.