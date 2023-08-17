Vallejo

Firefighters contain multi-alarm blaze in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters appear to have contained a structure fire reported Thursday afternoon in Vallejo.

The blaze was reported in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street. Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger at 2:13 p.m. showed firefighters mopping up the scene.

Crews could be seen among several burned-out cars in what appears to be parking lot, spraying water into what remained.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

