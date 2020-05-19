San Jose

Multiple Cars, Porta Potties Catch on Fire Near San Jose Drive-Ins

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose firefighters have a two-alarm fire surrounded Tuesday night in an auto salvage yard, a fire captain said. 

A crew responded at 9:45 p.m. to investigate some smoke along Hillsdale Avenue and found a significant amount of fire, Capt. Peter Caponio said. 

Flames burned through some power lines at A-1 Auto Dismantlers at 200 Hillsdale Ave. and appears now to be burning auto equipment and port-a-potties, Caponio said. 

"That's what I'm seeing in the lot," he said. 

Firefighters had to force their way into the business because they couldn't reach the owner or manager. 

The fire started as a first alarm and was upgraded to two alarms because firefighters needed ladder trucks to get a lot of water on the blaze. 

Caponio said they don't know what caused the fire. 

No one has been injured nor did anyone need to shelter-in-place or be evacuated.

