8 injured after driver rams into CarMax dealership in Inglewood

Several employees and customers at a CarMax were injured Saturday after a driver rammed into the dealership in Inglewood.

Authorities responded to the call of the crash just after 2 p.m. at the car dealer located at the 8600 block of south La Cienega Boulevard.

A customer exited the building following a dispute and intentionally drove into the CarMax, according to Inglewood police.

Eight people were injured in the crash. Six of those injuries were minor and the other two were critical, according to authorities.

The driver fled the crash and drove to the LAPD Academy nearby, where he turned himself in. He was identified as 25-year-old Andrew Arroyo.

The crash is being investigated as an intentional act, according to Inglewood police.

"This afternoon, a customer drove through our Inglewood, California store, hitting and injuring several associates and customers who are receiving care at the hospital at this time. This individual was a customer who had his vehicle appraised, and he was arrested by the police. We have a plan of action in place that we are currently implementing and we are working with the authorities on the investigation. We appreciate the authorities’ swift response to this terrible event. As this is an ongoing investigation, please direct any questions to the authorities at this time. The safety of our associates, community and customers is our top priority. We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted," wrote CarMax.