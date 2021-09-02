Power Restored After Outage Affects 6,200 Customers in San Jose: PG&E

Multiple power outages in San Jose affected more than 6,200 customers for about three to four hours early Thursday morning, according to PG&E.

Two outages affecting about 2,300 customers were northwest of downtown San Jose, one in the Rose Garden neighborhood and another in an area near Mineta San Jose International Airport. Power at the airport was not affected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A third outage occurred in South San Jose, affecting more than 3,900 customers in neighborhoods around Highway 101 and Capitol Expressway, PG&E said.

Power in all three areas was restored around 5:30 a.m.

PG&E said it was assessing the cause of all three outages.