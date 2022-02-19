San Jose

Multiple Residents Evacuate Due to 2-Alarm House Fire in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

San Jose Fire Department

San Jose firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire Saturday evening in east San Jose.

The fire is in the 3100 block of Coldwater Drive near South White Road.

A San Jose police spokesperson said several people who live at the house have been evacuated.

No one has been injured.

Police are assisting with traffic control in the area and are asking motorists to avoid the area to assist emergency vehicles in gaining access to the neighborhood.

There are no further details at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

