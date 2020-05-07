San Rafael

Multiple Suspicious Fires Extinguished Near San Rafael Yacht Harbor

By Bay City News

San Rafael police and fire crews
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters from the San Rafael Fire Department have extinguished multiple suspicious fires in the area of the yacht harbor Thursday morning.

The most prominent of the blazes was first reported at 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex at 95 Medway Road, Battalion Chief Matt Windrem said.

Police reported other debris fires in the area of the apartment blaze on Bellam Boulevard, Hoag Street, Canal Street and Larkspur Street.

Local

california economy 9 mins ago

California Doom: Staggering $54 Billion Budget Deficit Looms

coronavirus 4 hours ago

California Governor Expands Health Coverage in Virus Cases

Windrem said police and fire investigators are working together to confirm a possible person of interest in connection to the fires, but that an actual suspect hasn't been identified yet.

No further information is immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Rafaelfireyacht harbor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us