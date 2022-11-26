Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Vehicles in SF

A recently released video shows a new angle to the alarming Muni bus hijacking in San Francisco Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The video obtained by NBC Bay Area Saturday showed the bus sideswiping cars on the road.

The suspect, whose identity had not been released as of Friday night, took the bus by force, police said.

The bus didn't have any passengers on it when it was taken, and the driver was able to exit.

Police said the bus hit approximately 10 vehicles as the suspect drove it through the city before the bus stopped and the suspect was taken into custody at 19th and Guerrero streets.

Police said another driver of a vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening during the incident.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

